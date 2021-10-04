Advertisement

Warm October days(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are in the midst of fall and we’re still waiting for those cooler conditions to hit our area.

While it’s not as hot as previous months, we are still going to remain in the low to upper 90s.

On Monday, we’re expecting to start in the 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll drop to the upper 60s, which is pretty cool, but we will continue to bounce back to the 90s for the remainder of the week.

On Tuesday, we’re looking at a high of 94 degrees with lows in the upper 60s.

Things will continue to get warmer in our area as we hit highs of 96 on Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, we’re looking at a high of 98 degrees with little to no cloud coverage.

Then on Sunday, expect a high of 99 degrees.

Overall, looks like the heat isn’t going anywhere!

