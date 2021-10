LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two vehicle car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street.

The accident happened at around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Loop 20 and Jacaman.

Images show a white car with heavy damage to the front of the car and an SUV with damages as well.

At this time, all traffic turning westbound has been closed to the traveling public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.