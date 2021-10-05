Blue October

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are in the fifth day of October and we are blue because it feels just like a continuation of the summer.

After days of praying for the rain, we finally got some scattered showers on Monday.

On Tuesday, we’ll start in the upper 60s and we’ll see a high of about 94 degrees with sunny skies.

Things will start to heat up little by little as progress throughout the week.

On Wednesday we’ll heat up to about 95 degrees. From there we’ll heat up to a high of 97 on Thursday.

Now on Friday, expect a high of 96 and then a high of 98 on Saturday.

All weekend long expect nothing but hot and sunny days!

All we can do is hope next week will be cooler than this week.

