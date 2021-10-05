Advertisement

Car chase ends with driver facing human smuggling charges

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - South Texas authorities foiled a human smuggling attempt that escalated into a vehicle pursuit.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened last week when a trooper followed a white SUV type vehicle on Highway 359.

Troopers were able to catch up to the vehicle and make an arrest.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Armando Pruneda-Silva.

DPS says it will continue to crack down on human smugglers as part of Operation Lone Star.

