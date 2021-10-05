Advertisement

City allows more people to use rec centers

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has decided to move forward and invite more people to take advantage of its recreational facilities.

Right now, there are five rec centers open for people 62 and older.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members approved that starting Nov. 15, residents 12 years and older will be allowed to use the facilities during designated times.

Residents who are 62 and older can use the centers from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. they will be available for people 12 to 14 years older.

During the weekend, anyone over 12 can use the centers.

And then 15 and up can use the center from 7 to 10 pm.

Only non-contact sports will be allowed and coronavirus vaccinations cannot be required due to state law.

