City to proclaim Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With the month of October well underway, the city and the American Cancer Society will proclaim Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s a national campaign that seeks to raise awareness about the illness, take steps to reduce the risk of getting diagnosed and remember those who lost their lives to the disease.

According to breast cancer dot org, about one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

Health experts say early detection provides opportunities for patients to obtain more effective treatment.

The event will take place at the City Hall Council Chambers on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

