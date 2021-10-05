City sees a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city saw a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the month of September that’s according to Laredo’s Health Director Richard Chamberlin.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Chamberlin held a presentation on the recent coronavirus statistics saying that we have the best hospitalization rate in the state of Texas.

The health director attributed the high amount of vaccinations to the downward trend.

District Six Councilmember Dr. Mart Martinez stated that if people received the vaccine, they would most likely be ok.

Chamberlin said they requested the state to come down and do a community health and need assessment for the City of Laredo.

The last time the state did this was back in 2010.

The department is also looking to recruit a health equity analyst & support staff, public health information specialist.

Soon they are looking to get a health promotion supervisor, and 20 health promotion specialist.

They are also looking to create a mobile health unit.

From August to September, Chamberlin says they saw a 60 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.