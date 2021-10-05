Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department rolls out Pfizer booster vaccines

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A campaign to get as many booster shots into the arms of many Lardoans kicks off this week.

People who qualify to get a third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will be able to do so through a clinic being held by the Laredo Fire Department.

Ricard Oliva Jr. with the fire department says these clinics are open to the community, even those who are still not vaccinated.

Oliva says the booster shots are for those that may be at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Crews will be at the fire department building on Del Mar every day until Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

