Laredo Mayor discusses possibility of new port of entry

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Recently, the mayor of Laredo and other representatives met to discuss the long awaited fifth international bridge for Laredo which would be the fourth for the City of Nuevo Laredo.

Talks about a new bridge has been in the works for many years now; however, Mayor Pete Saenz says even though they don’t know how long it’ll take to build they do know where they’d want to build it.

This bridge is planned to be located passed Rio Bravo about 18 miles outside of Laredo.

Mayor Saenz hopes that the final details can be worked out with the property owner to start this project soon.

The mayor added that everyone including the governor of Tamaulipas Francisco Javier Cabeza de Vaca is on board with the expansion of the world trade bridge.

Representative Henry Cuellar says the bridge project has been put on a fast track.

Cuellar says, “I have a call with the state department about the World Trade Bridge. We are going to set up a group meeting with the Mexican ambassador and U.S. Ambassador officials to move the expansion of the world trade bridge on a fast track.”

The date on when these projects are set to begin have yet to be announced.

