Laredo Police inviting residents to a night out

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a year of postponements, local law enforcement is inviting the community to a night out!

The Laredo Police Department is inviting families to its annual National Night Out event that is taking place at the Sames Auto Arena tonight!

Every year, multiple law enforcement agencies come together to provide fun activities for the community and set up informational booths as well.

Organizers say they like hosting this event to get acquainted with the people they protect.

The fun will get underway at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

