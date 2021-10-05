Law enforcement shuts down stash house on Lafayette and Main Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A stash house that contained more than a dozen undocumented immigrants was discovered on Monday evening.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the corner of Lafayette and Main Street in west Laredo.

Several members of law enforcement were on hand to assist with the search.

Neighbors say there were about 23 undocumented immigrants and some of them attempted to flee the scene by hopping fences.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.