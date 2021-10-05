Advertisement

Law enforcement shuts down stash house on Lafayette and Main Street

Authorities shut down stash house
Authorities shut down stash house(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A stash house that contained more than a dozen undocumented immigrants was discovered on Monday evening.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the corner of Lafayette and Main Street in west Laredo.

Several members of law enforcement were on hand to assist with the search.

Neighbors say there were about 23 undocumented immigrants and some of them attempted to flee the scene by hopping fences.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook and other social media sites down
Police respond to accident on Loop 20
Motorcyclist injured in Loop 20 accident
(Source: Gray News)
Elderly woman injured in downtown accident
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
File photo: City Council
Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

Latest News

Mr Blue sky is here to stay
Blue October
Warm October days
Warm October days
September in the rain
September rain
September in the rain