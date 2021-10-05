Advertisement

Lawsuit over former city employee remains in limbo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The status of one of two city employees who was fired after being blamed for this past summer’s boil-water notice fiasco remains at a standstill.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members took no action on the matter.

As previously reported, Tony Moreno, a 20-year employee was fired by city management after they claim he failed to maintain appropriate chlorine levels.

A claim Moreno and his attorney Carlos Flores disagree with.

Flores spoke out about the lawsuit saying he hopes council members take a closer look at the merits of the case.

Flores says, “This is a legitimate claim that we have filed and it’s something that needs to be thought through and analyzed, and I hope that they do that tonight. And I hope that they realize that it’s not in their best interest to continue with this litigation and that they should make it right and return Mr. Moreno back to his position.”

The case was heard in the 49th District Court twice and at both hearings, the judge found that Moreno can be re-instated temporarily while the lawsuit makes its way through the court system but the city filed an appeal.

Until a decision is made by the appellate judges, Moreno cannot return to work.

