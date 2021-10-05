LC STEM program receives millions of dollars of funding

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many students know the struggles of having to pay for college tuition, but there’s funding available to help those interested in getting a degree in science, technology, engineering and or math.

On Monday, two Laredo College programs received over five million dollars of federal funds.

The first is called LEAPS which helps low-income students in the STEM program with funding.

The second is the LC Citizenship Program that allows foreign students to apply for their citizenship.

If you fall into any of these two groups you can apply for the help.

Dr. Nora Garza with Laredo College says in order to qualify for the program, they must have certain grades.

Garza goes on to say, “If they are in high school right now, or junior high right now they need to make sure they are keeping up their grades. There are lots of opportunities, like after school programs or work with a tutor. If they come over, we help them as well. But the better prepared they are the better change they have to be successful.”

The LEAPS program aims to target 100 stem major applicants while the citizenship program aims to help over 200 applicants.

