LISD names new female police chief

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The police department over at LISD is getting a new chief that will take the helm of the office.

On Tuesday morning, LISD held a swearing in ceremony for its newest Police Chief Doreen Hale.

This is a historic moment as she is the first female police chief in the department’s history.

The LISD Board of Trustees held a special ceremony at the Amber Yeary Board Room where Hale took the oath of office in front of family, staff and LISD administration.

Hale will take over former police chief’s position Roberto Villarreal who has been in law enforcement for over two decades.

Congratulations to Mrs. Hale on this new endeavor!

