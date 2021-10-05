Advertisement

Man arrested after crashing into police car

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a police car.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m. at the 3500 block of Loop 20 when an officer attempted to help someone who was having car trouble.

About ten minutes later, a Nissan Sentra crashed into the side of the patrol unit.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 40 year old Luis Armando Galvan San Miguel.

Police say he was showing signs of intoxication during his arrest.

