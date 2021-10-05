Man and woman accused of forging checks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are facing forgery charges for allegedly cashing several checks that did not belong to them.

Laredo Police arrested 23 year old Dominique Guzman and 21-year-old Gerardo Ramos Junior were charged with the crime.

The case started back in January when a victim told police that an unknown person had cashed several checks from his business.

The victim also mentioned someone had also forged his signature on the checks.

The two managed to cash over $3,000 worth of checks.

After a thorough investigation, Guzman and Ramos were identified as the suspects in this case.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.