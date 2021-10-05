Advertisement

Man and woman accused of forging checks

Man and woman accused of forgery
Man and woman accused of forgery(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are facing forgery charges for allegedly cashing several checks that did not belong to them.

Laredo Police arrested 23 year old Dominique Guzman and 21-year-old Gerardo Ramos Junior were charged with the crime.

The case started back in January when a victim told police that an unknown person had cashed several checks from his business.

The victim also mentioned someone had also forged his signature on the checks.

The two managed to cash over $3,000 worth of checks.

After a thorough investigation, Guzman and Ramos were identified as the suspects in this case.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook and other social media sites down
Police respond to accident on Loop 20
Motorcyclist injured in Loop 20 accident
(Source: Gray News)
Elderly woman injured in downtown accident
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
File photo: City Council
Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

Latest News

Man facing DWI charges after crashing into cop car
Man arrested after crashing into police car
Mr Blue sky is here to stay
Blue October
Students take part in abortion rally
TAMIU students take part in abortion rally
TAMIU students take part in abortion rally
TAMIU students take part in abortion rally