Agents arrest two sex offenders

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find two convicted sex offenders trying to cross into the U.S.

On Thursday, federal agents found two people on a ranch 25 miles west of freer.

Raul Varela-Lopez, 35 was arrested back in 2006 by the Chickasha Police Department for first degree rape. He was convicted and given a 15-year suspended sentence.

Edgar Varela-Lopez, 27 was also charged for the sexual assault of a child by the Fort Worth Dallas Police Department.

He was convicted to three years in confinement on august of 2017.

Agents turned both men over to the U.S. Marshalls.

