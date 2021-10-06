City goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is going pink all month long as part of breast cancer awareness month.

On Tuesday, city representatives, health experts and cancer survivors came together at City Hall Chambers for a proclamation reading.

A representative for Relay for Life, Laura Reyna says early detection helped save her life.

Reyna says catching it in the early stages is better, and if you get your mammograms every year, you can help prevent it.

A special breast cancer event will take place on October 20th at the Firefighters Union Hall.

The city will release the details later on.

