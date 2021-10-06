Advertisement

City goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is going pink all month long as part of breast cancer awareness month.

On Tuesday, city representatives, health experts and cancer survivors came together at City Hall Chambers for a proclamation reading.

A representative for Relay for Life, Laura Reyna says early detection helped save her life.

Reyna says catching it in the early stages is better, and if you get your mammograms every year, you can help prevent it.

A special breast cancer event will take place on October 20th at the Firefighters Union Hall.

The city will release the details later on.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doreen Hale sworn in as LISD's Police Chief
LISD’s first female police chief sworn into office
19-year-old Armando Pruneda-Silva
Car chase ends with driver facing human smuggling charges
Authorities shut down stash house
Law enforcement shuts down stash house on Lafayette and Main Street
Accident on Loop 20
Accident on Loop 20 and Jacaman

Latest News

File photo: COVID-19 vaccines
City offering vaccines at Love’s Travel Stop
City kicks-off breast cancer awareness month
Agents arrest two sex offenders
Sex offenders arrested
Agents arrest two sex offenders