City offering vaccines at Love’s Travel Stop

File photo: COVID-19 vaccines
File photo: COVID-19 vaccines(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Natural Guard is providing booster shots to those who qualify while also continue its vaccination efforts to those who have not received their vaccine.

Starting on Wednesday, October, 6, crews will be setting up shop at the Loves Travel Truck Stop located at 101 Pinnacle Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will be offering the Moderna vaccine as well as booster shots of the Pfizer to those who are eligible.

This will take place at the same area every Wednesday during the month of October.

