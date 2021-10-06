City to unveil this year’s Angel of Hope project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local hospital is looking to spread hope with some new artwork.

The Laredo Medical Center will its 12th annual Angel of Hope painting this morning

This painting serves as a beacon of hope to those who are battling cancer as well as pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to the disease.

This year’s painter will be Sylvia Castañeda which will be signed by cancer survivors and hung in the AR Sanchez Cancer Center at LMC

That event will take place this morning at 10:15 at the hospital’s main entrance.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.