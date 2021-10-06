Congressman Cuellar votes against abortion

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a reproductive rights bill recently in an effort to counteract Texas’ controversial abortion ban law.

The House Legislation looks to uphold a woman’s right to have an abortion.

While it down party lines, Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar sided against it.

During Tuesday’s conversations with Cuellar, he defended his vote.

Cuellar says, “It’s called conscious, I am a Catholic, and I do believe in rights, right to life, and it’s just a conscious, sometimes people vote because of political, they think just because Democratic or Republican issue, for me it’s just a matter of conscious.”

The federal legislation now heads to the senate where it is unlikely to pass.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.