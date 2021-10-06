Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar votes against abortion

Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a reproductive rights bill recently in an effort to counteract Texas’ controversial abortion ban law.

The House Legislation looks to uphold a woman’s right to have an abortion.

While it down party lines, Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar sided against it.

During Tuesday’s conversations with Cuellar, he defended his vote.

Cuellar says, “It’s called conscious, I am a Catholic, and I do believe in rights, right to life, and it’s just a conscious, sometimes people vote because of political, they think just because Democratic or Republican issue, for me it’s just a matter of conscious.”

The federal legislation now heads to the senate where it is unlikely to pass.

