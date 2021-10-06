Advertisement

Councilmember speaks out about meeting regarding fifth bridge

Councilmember Alberto Torres
Councilmember Alberto Torres(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City, federal and border officials met recently to discuss plans to build Laredo’s fifth international bridge.

However, the project was met with some concerns brought by council members saying that several officials came together to discuss it privately.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres brought up a meeting in which Mayor Pete Saenz, Congressman Henry Cuellar and Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca attended.

In the end, it was voted by council for the Laredo city manager to inform them of any future meetings regarding the bridge.

Torres spoke out about the issue saying that transparency is part of the project, especially since the county needs to be involved.

He says county officials are unhappy that the city decided to move forward with this project without consulting them.

The councilmember says “We saw 10-15 years ago not having the participation of the county set us back and we don’t want that to happen again.”

City officials voted during council to discuss the bridge master plan in the next meeting.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities shut down stash house
Law enforcement shuts down stash house on Lafayette and Main Street
19-year-old Armando Pruneda-Silva
Car chase ends with driver facing human smuggling charges
LISD names new police chief
LISD names new female police chief
Accident on Loop 20
Accident on Loop 20 and Jacaman

Latest News

Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar votes against abortion
File photo: Angel of Hope
City to unveil this year’s Angel of Hope project
File photo: LISD
LISD parents invited to take part in Yes Coach session
File photo: Coffee with a Cop
Have a cup of coffee with a cop!