Councilmember speaks out about meeting regarding fifth bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City, federal and border officials met recently to discuss plans to build Laredo’s fifth international bridge.

However, the project was met with some concerns brought by council members saying that several officials came together to discuss it privately.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres brought up a meeting in which Mayor Pete Saenz, Congressman Henry Cuellar and Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca attended.

In the end, it was voted by council for the Laredo city manager to inform them of any future meetings regarding the bridge.

Torres spoke out about the issue saying that transparency is part of the project, especially since the county needs to be involved.

He says county officials are unhappy that the city decided to move forward with this project without consulting them.

The councilmember says “We saw 10-15 years ago not having the participation of the county set us back and we don’t want that to happen again.”

City officials voted during council to discuss the bridge master plan in the next meeting.

