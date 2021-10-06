Have a cup of coffee with a cop!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you didn’t have a chance to make it to National Night Out, you still have a chance to get acquainted with your fellow officers.

On Wednesday morning, the Laredo Police Department will be hosting its Coffee with a Cop at the McDonald’s located at 2101 East Saunders Street.

Authorities say it is a great event where residents can get to know their fellow officers and ask questions about what is going on in the community.

That event will take place today from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saunders.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.