Have a cup of coffee with a cop!

File photo: Coffee with a Cop
File photo: Coffee with a Cop(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you didn’t have a chance to make it to National Night Out, you still have a chance to get acquainted with your fellow officers.

On Wednesday morning, the Laredo Police Department will be hosting its Coffee with a Cop at the McDonald’s located at 2101 East Saunders Street.

Authorities say it is a great event where residents can get to know their fellow officers and ask questions about what is going on in the community.

That event will take place today from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saunders.

