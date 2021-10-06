Advertisement

Kellogg’s to release Frosty Cereal

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s Frosty their favorite dessert in breakfast form.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free frosty from Wendy’s.

Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time.

It will cost about $3.99 and it includes that free Frosty.

