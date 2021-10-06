Laredo reports first pediatric COVID-19 related death

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is reporting its first pediatric COVID-19 related death.

According to the Laredo Health Authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, the 18-year-old male patient was admitted to the hospital and passed away on his 19th birthday.

The patient is reported to have been infected with COVID-19 and influenza B simultaneously.

He also had no record of vaccination.

Dr. Trevino says this case is considered the first pediatric death since the American Pediatric Association considers anyone under 21 an adolescent pediatric case.

Statement from The City of Laredo:

“The Laredo Health Department’s Epidemiology Division would like to inform the public of the first pediatric (18 y/o) Influenza/COVID-19 death recorded this flu season (2021-2022). This is an unfortunate loss for the community.

Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Vaccines used in the United States can help protect you against COVID-19 and Flu, they can also protect the people around you by reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the Flu in the community. Research shows that COVID-19 and Flu vaccines are effective in preventing infection, especially severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Laredo Health continues to remind the community: “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” Laredo Health offers COVID-19 and Flu vaccines Monday through Friday. These vaccines are also available at many pharmacies and clinics across the city of Laredo.

The Laredo Health Department will also be hosting a COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine event on October 30th at 2600 Cedar Ave., from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM.

For more information on vaccine availability, please call 956-795-4906.”

