Laredo reports first pediatric COVID-19 related death

By Yocelin Gallardo and Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is reporting its first pediatric COVID-19 related death.

According to the Laredo Health Authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, the 18-year-old male patient was admitted to the hospital and passed away on his 19th birthday.

The patient is reported to have been infected with COVID-19 and influenza B simultaneously.

He also had no record of vaccination.

Dr. Trevino says this case is considered the first pediatric death since the American Pediatric Association considers anyone under 21 an adolescent pediatric case.

__________

Statement from The City of Laredo:

“The Laredo Health Department’s Epidemiology Division would like to inform the public of the first pediatric (18 y/o) Influenza/COVID-19 death recorded this flu season (2021-2022). This is an unfortunate loss for the community.

Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Vaccines used in the United States can help protect you against COVID-19 and Flu, they can also protect the people around you by reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the Flu in the community. Research shows that COVID-19 and Flu vaccines are effective in preventing infection, especially severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Laredo Health continues to remind the community: “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” Laredo Health offers COVID-19 and Flu vaccines Monday through Friday. These vaccines are also available at many pharmacies and clinics across the city of Laredo.

The Laredo Health Department will also be hosting a COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine event on October 30th at 2600 Cedar Ave., from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM.

For more information on vaccine availability, please call 956-795-4906.”

