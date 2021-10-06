LISD parents invited to take part in Yes Coach session

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD parents are invited to take part in one its new parental skills and development courses called Yes Coach.

The program is a two-day training of 90-minute sessions held by Martin Elementary School.

The first class took place yesterday; however, the second session will take place today where parents and family members will have a chance to learn how to shape their son or daughter into an all-around leader.

Coaches will offer different skills and practices at home to support all the qualities of a good leader on and off the court, track, or field.

If parents would like more information on the “Yes Coach” program or any other parental sessions, they can contact their child’s school campus liaison.

