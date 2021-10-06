National Night Out returns with a bang!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a night of food, fun and folks of the law enforcement variety at the Sames Auto Arena.

The annual National Night Out event made a comeback on Tuesday after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus.

The event is filled with family fun activities, hot dogs, informational booths, and demonstrations from various law enforcement entities.

The purpose is to showcase the many ways they keep neighborhoods, communities, and the city safe using the latest advancements in technology as well as encouraging citizens to be the eyes and ears of crime.

Then by using a variety of resources such as phone apps to report tips.

The goal of the event is to bring back a true sense of community by bringing police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

In Texas, it is always celebrated on the first Tuesday in October.

