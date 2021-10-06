Where are you autumn?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are in the sixth day of October and we have yet to see any big changes in our forecast.

We’ll see cooler nights in the upper 60s but during the afternoon hours, we’ll stay in the mid to upper 90s.

On Wednesday we’ll start out in nice and breezy, but it won’t stay that way, we’ll hit a high of 96 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will stay this way on Thursday and Friday.

Summer won’t go down without a fight, we’ll see those triple digits make another appearance as we head into the holiday weekend.

Once we hit the weekend, that heat will make a comeback with temperatures in the upper 90s, nearing those triple digits.

Then on Sunday and Monday we’ll hit a high of 101 for both days and then 102 on Tuesday.

