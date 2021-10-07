Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 400 pounds of drugs are off the streets thanks to a bust by Border Patrol agents.
The seizure happened earlier this week after agents were following a white SUV that was speeding through a north Laredo neighborhood.
Several people got out of the car after they stopped at a dead end, leaving several large bundles behind.
Agents seized over $132,000 worth of marijuana from the vehicle.
