Councilmember hosts drive-thru rabies clinic

File photo
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Animal lovers are invited to take part in a low-cost rabies clinic.

On Thursday evening Councilmember Rudy Rodriguez Jr. along with the Laredo Animal Care Service will be offering rabies shots and micro chips to our four-legged friends for $10 each.

The clinic will take place at 7 p.m. at Independence Park located at 1102 N Merida Drive.

Pet owners must pay in cash only and stay in the car.

There will also be free popcorn and water while supplies last and they will be raffling off some prizes.

For more information you can call 956-625-1860.

