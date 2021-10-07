Health department receives recognition from Governor Abbott

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department has received some big recognition from Governor Greg Abbott.

The governor’s office recognized the department’s hard work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter, Abbott said that he is thankful for the service that the Laredo Health Department has executed as a major vaccination hub to the residents of south Texas.

He also mentioned that the department’s tireless efforts to serve fellow Texans have ensured the protection of most of the community making this group an example of the very best of the Lone Star State.

The city says it congratulations all its staff members on this recognition.

