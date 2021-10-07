Advertisement

Health Department receives recognition from Governor Abbott

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department has received some big recognition from Governor Greg Abbott.

The governor’s office recognized the department’s hard work to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter, Abbott said that he is thankful for the service that the Laredo Health Department has executed as a major vaccination hub to the residents of south Texas.

He also mentioned that the department’s tireless efforts to serve fellow Texans have ensured the protection of most of the community making this group an example of the very best of the Lone Star State.

The city says it congratulations all its staff members on this recognition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Laredo reports first pediatric COVID-19 related death
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Texas high school on lockdown after reports of shooting
Doreen Hale sworn in as LISD's Police Chief
LISD’s first female police chief sworn into office
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

City of Laredo Health Department
Health department receives recognition from Governor Abbott
Another hot day
Still waiting for a good day
Breaking News
Laredo reports first pediatric COVID-19 related death
An 18 year old is reportedly the first pediatric death related to Covid-19
Laredo Pediatric Covid Death