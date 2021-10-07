Jerry Seinfeld gets Lego makeover ahead of Netflix debut

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 90s show about nothing is streaming on Netflix and the title character is getting in on the fun!

Netflix made the announcement in an infomercial like ad that features Bryan Cranston, one of the guest actors who appeared on the show as Tim Watley.

In the ad he says that the show is based off the popular Lego Set model and it has none other than Jerry Seinfeld dressed in Lego form hanging out in his Lego apartment.

All nine seasons of Seinfeld are streaming on Netflix which started this month.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.