Man accused of credit card fraud

37-year-old Yosvany Benitez-Lozada
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after charging hundreds of dollars on credit cards that did not belong to him.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Yosvany Benitez-Lozada and charged him with credit card abuse.

According to police, a victim lost her phone which had her credit card and debit card information saved.

Benitez-Lozada allegedly used the phone at various gas stations and racked up over $700 worth of charges.

Authorities were eventually able to identify Benitez-Lozada as the suspect and make an arrest.

