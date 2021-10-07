Man accused of credit card fraud

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after charging hundreds of dollars on credit cards that did not belong to him.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Yosvany Benitez-Lozada and charged him with credit card abuse.

According to police, a victim lost her phone which had her credit card and debit card information saved.

Benitez-Lozada allegedly used the phone at various gas stations and racked up over $700 worth of charges.

Authorities were eventually able to identify Benitez-Lozada as the suspect and make an arrest.

