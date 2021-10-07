Advertisement

Man allegedly killed pharmacist brother over COVID-19 vaccine

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.
Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.(Source: Allegany County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police said a man killed his pharmacist brother for giving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s also accused of killing his sister-in-law and another woman.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Burnham, 46, told his mother he wanted to “confront” his pharmacist brother for “killing people with the COVID shot.”

Burnham’s mother called police last Wednesday over his mental stability.

That’s the same day officials in northwestern Maryland discovered the body of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, whose car was also missing.

The following day, police in suburban Baltimore said they were searching for Burnham in connection with the shooting deaths of his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, and his sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette.

Authorities in West Virginia arrested Burnham on Friday.

He was extradited to Maryland and charged with all three slayings and stealing Reynolds’ car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Laredo reports first pediatric COVID-19 related death
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Texas high school on lockdown after reports of shooting
Doreen Hale sworn in as LISD's Police Chief
LISD’s first female police chief sworn into office
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Pfizer has asked the U.S. government to allow its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12.
Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
Sheriff’s Office to hold annual domestic violence coalition proclamation
File photo
Councilmember hosts drive-thru rabies clinic
County to hold domestic violence proclamation
Sheriff’s Office to hold annual domestic violence coalition proclamation