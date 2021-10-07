Sheriff’s Office to hold annual domestic violence coalition proclamation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month which takes place every October, agencies in Laredo are shedding light on the issue.

On Thursday morning the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and other organizations will come together for the 25th annual domestic violence Coalition proclamation.

Every year agencies and groups join forces to help educate the community on domestic violence, how we can stop it and where victims can seek help.

Victims are also invited to speak at the event to share their experiences to others who might be experiencing similar situations.

The virtual event will take place this morning at 10 a.m.

