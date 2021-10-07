Still waiting for a good day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are shaping out to be pretty odd for us this time of year.

Expect another hot day in the upper 90s and things are going to get even hotter.

On Friday, we’ll hit another high in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures will continue to increase as we head into the weekend.

Expect a high of 98 on Saturday with lows in the mid-70s.

We thought we saw the last of the triple digit temperatures, but that is not the case.

On Sunday expect a high 102, Monday, expect a high of 101 and a high of 103 on Tuesday!

Hopefully after the heatwave, temperatures will start to dwindle down as we get closer to the end of October.

