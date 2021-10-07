Webb County officials shed light on domestic violence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several county, city and law enforcement officials gathered virtually for an annual event that seeks to shed light on domestic violence.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its 25th annual Domestic Violence Coalition Proclamation which was hosted by Julie Bazan of the Area Health Education Center, which was one of the many organizations that took part in the event.

A representative from each agency took time to speak about how they have contributed to ending domestic violence in our community.

The mother of Gracy Espinoza also spoke during the conference about how her daughter was a victim of domestic assault and that it’s still something she has to live with every day.

Espinoza hopes that others will learn from her experience and report any type of abuse to the authorities to prevent a tragedy from happening.

Also in attendance was Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino who spoke about how they have had to terminate some of its own law enforcement officers who were charged with domestic assault.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic assault it’s important to report it to police and seek help at any of our local agencies such as Casa de Misericordia.

