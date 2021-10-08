Fire breaks out at home in Mines Road area

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is lucky to have a roof over their head after their oven caught fire.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a fire at the 9600 block of Mallard Loop just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Crews say there was extensive smoke damage to the home but thankfully, no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out before it spread to the rest of the house.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.