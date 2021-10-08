Advertisement

Fire breaks out at home in Mines Road area

House catches fire on Mallard Loop
House catches fire on Mallard Loop(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is lucky to have a roof over their head after their oven caught fire.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a fire at the 9600 block of Mallard Loop just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Crews say there was extensive smoke damage to the home but thankfully, no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out before it spread to the rest of the house.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Laredo reports first pediatric COVID-19 related death
Agents seize several bundles of marijuana
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
37-year-old Yosvany Benitez-Lozada
Man accused of credit card fraud
County to hold domestic violence proclamation
Webb County officials shed light on domestic violence

Latest News

United High School Ninth Grade students give thanks to janitors
UISD students show appreciation for janitorial staff
Traffic stop on I-35 leads to recovery of stolen vehicle
Traffic stop on I-35 leads to recovery of stolen vehicle
First teen death reported in Laredo
Recent death of teen sparks fear in Laredo parents
Runners invited to pound pavement at Laredo airport