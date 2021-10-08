LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It truly is going to be the heat of the moment this weekend as we are expecting to bounce back into the triple digits!

On Friday we’ll start out nice and breezy in the upper 60s and see a high of 96 degrees.

Things will be about the same on Saturday; however, our lows won’t go below the mid-70s, making for that warm and humid air mass that will warm us up.

On Sunday, expect a high of about 102 degrees with lows in the upper 70s .

Those triple digit temperatures aren’t going anywhere, expect a high of 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

As we head into the middle of next week, we could see temperatures start to dwindle down in the low 90s and see those chances of rain start to swoop in.

Our futurecast shows that we could see a slight cool front by next Friday that will bring us down into the low 80s but only time will tell how long we will wait.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.