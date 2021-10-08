Advertisement

Man wanted for assaulting pregnant woman

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

Laredo Police need help locating 19-year-old Dagoberto Castillo who is wanted for assault.

According to reports, officers were called out to the home at the 2100 block of Los Cerezos last month.

The woman told police that Castillo had allegedly punched and kicked her knowing she was pregnant.

When investigators arrived, Castillo had already left the residence.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Castillo, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

