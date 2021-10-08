Recent death of teen sparks fear in Laredo parents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The youngest Laredoan to fall victim to the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday and now many parents are wondering how they can keep their child safe.

Hilda Garza says she is scared after hearing about the first pediatric reported death in our community.

On October 4, the death of an 18-year-old was the youngest death to be reported by the Laredo Health Authority.

The teen tested positive for COVID-19 and influenza b which individually can be severe but combined can be a deadly combination.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says that flu vaccines are equally as important as covid vaccines and people should get the vaccines.

Trevino says, “We have to be aware flu vaccines also have to be stressed to be applied because influenza could also be deadly especially influenza b.

In addition, we learned that before arriving to the hospital, he had been taken to Nuevo Laredo for medical care.

He showed more complications and arrived at a local hospital with symptoms including shortness of breath.

Emergency room physicians admitted him to the hospital, and he was intubated.

Dr. Trevino added that the patient had underlying health conditions that complicated this case.

He says he believes that the young man had a respiratory infection for about a week, he was also classified as obese and had elevated blood sugar levels.

Dr. Trevino also clarified misconception on his age, saying that while 18 or 19 is usually not considered pediatric, the American Pediatric Association considers anyone under 21 an “Adolescent pediatric case.

Dr. Trevino says they must stress the vaccines to get out of this pandemic.

The young man had no vaccination record according to Dr. Trevino.

Parent Hilda Garza say they are not putting down their guard even though coronavirus cases are going down.

