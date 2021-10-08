Runners invited to pound pavement at Laredo airport

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo-area runners who are looking to pound the pavement at the airport tarmac will have a chance to do so this weekend!

This Saturday, the City of Laredo will be hosting its Run on the Runway 5K event at the old airport base.

Online registration is closed for the run, but if you are still interested in taking part, you can register in person at the old airport terminal on Maher or the day of the race.

The cost is $35 for early registration and $45 at the door.

The event will take place Saturday morning at eight at the old airport terminal.

The grand prize will be a Mexican beach giveaway.

For more information you can call 956-795-3045.

