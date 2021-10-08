Students recognized by U.S. Customs Brokers Association

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of young potential customs brokers were recognized by the U.S. Customs Brokers Association.

A total of 17 dual enrolled students at United South High School recently graduated from the National Education Institute Program as Certified Customs Specialists.

The Laredo College Logistics Program has been one of the most popular programs due to its skills training for those who are looking for employment within the logistics filed.

The program works in collaboration with the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America and provides educational opportunities in the areas of international trade, supply chain management, and several other areas.

