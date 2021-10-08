Advertisement

Tik Tok condemns Slap a Teacher challenge

TikTok condemns viral slap the teacher challenge
TikTok condemns viral slap the teacher challenge(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The social media platform Tik-Tok is condemning a popular trend on social media.

The “Slap your teacher” challenge is spreading around schools in the U.S.

The name of the challenge speaks for itself, encouraging students to slap teachers, get it on camera and post to Tik Tok.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Tik-Tok said it condemns this trend and any content will be removed for the platform.

Tik-Tok called it an insult to all educators.

A quick search on Tik-Tok for the slap your teacher hashtag has no results and a warning about violating community guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Laredo reports first pediatric COVID-19 related death
Agents seize several bundles of marijuana
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
37-year-old Yosvany Benitez-Lozada
Man accused of credit card fraud
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
First teen death reported in Laredo
Recent death of teen sparks fear in Laredo parents

Latest News

LC students recognized by the U.S. Customs Brokers Association
Students recognized by U.S. Customs Brokers Association
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of marijuana
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
UISD vaccinations
UISD to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Fire breaks out at home in Mines Road area