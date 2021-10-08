Tik Tok condemns Slap a Teacher challenge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The social media platform Tik-Tok is condemning a popular trend on social media.

The “Slap your teacher” challenge is spreading around schools in the U.S.

The name of the challenge speaks for itself, encouraging students to slap teachers, get it on camera and post to Tik Tok.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Tik-Tok said it condemns this trend and any content will be removed for the platform.

Tik-Tok called it an insult to all educators.

A quick search on Tik-Tok for the slap your teacher hashtag has no results and a warning about violating community guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.