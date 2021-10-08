Traffic stop on I-35 leads to recovery of stolen vehicle
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on Thursday morning at around 1:30 a.m. on I-35 in La Salle County.
A trooper approached a blue Chevrolet Silverado and noticed tampering on the driver side door handle.
After running a check on the license plates, the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Harris County.
The driver identified as 27-year-old Gustavo Omar Valdez was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
