UISD to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is getting involved in offering booster shots to our community.

This Friday UISD will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic where they will not only be offering vaccines to those who are unvaccinated but also those who are eligible for a booster shot.

The people who qualify are those who received their second dose at least eight months ago or 26 days for immunocompromised individuals.

The clinic will take place on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the health services department on Del Mar next to Kreger Field.

No appointments are necessary.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.