UISD students show appreciation for janitorial staff

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students over at the United High School Ninth Grade Campus are recognizing those who are always there to clean up the mess!

In observance of National Custodians Day, United students gave thanks to their custodial staff for their hard work and dedication to keep the campus clean and safe.

The custodial staff was treated to a celebratory breakfast, and each team member was given a personalized cup.

To express their gratitude, students even cleaned the tables during the lunch period.

Associate Principal Arelene Trevino says the custodians make a big part of their team and they make a huge difference in keeping students safe in a clean environment.

