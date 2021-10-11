Accident reported in front of Truck stop on Mines Road
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident is holding up traffic on Mines Road.
According to the Laredo Police Department the accident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 100 block of Pinnacle, right in front of the Love’s Truck stop.
As a result, Mines Road has been reduced to one lane of travel.
Authorities are asking drivers to be cautious and expect long delays.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.