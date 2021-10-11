Accident reported in front of Truck stop on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident is holding up traffic on Mines Road.

According to the Laredo Police Department the accident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 100 block of Pinnacle, right in front of the Love’s Truck stop.

As a result, Mines Road has been reduced to one lane of travel.

Authorities are asking drivers to be cautious and expect long delays.

