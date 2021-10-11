Agents shut down stash house in northwest Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents in north Laredo discover over two dozen undocumented immigrants living in a stash hose in west Laredo.

Agents received a tip regarding possible undocumented people hiding behind a church in northwest Laredo.

Two vehicles then transported the individuals to a home in west Laredo.

Border Patrol along with federal and local law enforcement arrived at the home and found 25 individuals living inside.

All of the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody.

