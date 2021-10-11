Advertisement

Celebrating Columbus Day with a slight chance of hope

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another hot and humid day in the Gateway City; however, there is some change on the horizon.

On Monday we’ll start off warm and humid in the low 80s and we’ll see a high of about 92 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now, things are only going to get hotter on Tuesday, with a high of 100 with little to no cloud coverage and high humidity.

A lot of that humidity is going to continue to linger and on Wednesday we’ll see a high of about 96 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Now on Thursday, those chances of rain will start to decrease as well as our temperatures.

Expect a high of 94 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.

Now overnight Friday, temperatures will drop to the low 60s giving us a nice weekend in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

This is what we’ve been waiting for since the start of Autumn; hopefully we’ll see more fall-like temperatures heading our way.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First teen death reported in Laredo
Recent death of teen sparks fear in Laredo parents
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Agents seize several bundles of marijuana
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
Agents stress dangers of crossing border
Agents demonstrate the dangers of crossing the border

Latest News

Celebrating Columbus Day with a slight chance of hope
Heat of the moment
The heat of the moment
Still waiting for a good day
Still waiting for a good day
Another hot day
Still waiting for a good day