Celebrating Columbus Day with a slight chance of hope

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another hot and humid day in the Gateway City; however, there is some change on the horizon.

On Monday we’ll start off warm and humid in the low 80s and we’ll see a high of about 92 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now, things are only going to get hotter on Tuesday, with a high of 100 with little to no cloud coverage and high humidity.

A lot of that humidity is going to continue to linger and on Wednesday we’ll see a high of about 96 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Now on Thursday, those chances of rain will start to decrease as well as our temperatures.

Expect a high of 94 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.

Now overnight Friday, temperatures will drop to the low 60s giving us a nice weekend in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

This is what we’ve been waiting for since the start of Autumn; hopefully we’ll see more fall-like temperatures heading our way.

